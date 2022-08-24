On Mike Noce’s first day as housing coordinator for Half Moon Bay, he walked straight in through the front door. On that June day, he and other city staffers met with an Ayudando Latinos a Soñar focus group to discuss a proposal that could provide up to 40 local farmworkers with an affordable place to live.
Noce fills a new position created by the City Council in March, underscoring a long-standing topic on the coast. Supporting below-market-rate development is one of the council’s priorities named in its work plan for the next two fiscal years. Though the city has worked with a housing consultant, it’s believed to be the first time Half Moon Bay has employed an in-house staffer fully dedicated to the creation and preservation of affordable housing.
“Anything and everything affordable housing is on my plate,” he said.
Noce grew up in San Mateo County and began working in municipal government for the city of Burlingame in 2010. He worked for Menlo Park’s housing division for several years before making the move over the hill. He and his family now live on the coast.
The challenges and logistics of building low-income housing here are similar to the challenges faced elsewhere in the state, Noce said. Land and construction costs are often the largest barriers, and water connections in a coastal zone are not cheap.
“It’s a statewide and regional challenge,” he said.
The proposed 40-unit building at 555 Kelly Ave., a project jointly proposed by Mercy Housing and ALAS, will be a big job. Noce acknowledged the concern that affordable housing projects, when built to help a specific group of people, can be viewed as exclusionary by those in need who are left at the door. Within the state’s coastal zone, agriculture, and housing for those workers, is a high-ranking land use priority under the California Coastal Act and therefore is often the beneficiary of federal and state funding. Farmworker wages in the state are low and average around $20,000 per year, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
“The city is identifying many different sites which will provide a diverse number of housing types,” he said. “This is just part one that the city was able to pursue.”
Noce’s hire comes as the city is working on an important document that will guide development in Half Moon Bay for the next nine years. Staff is preparing to release a draft of an update to its Housing Element, a blueprint for identifying a range of potential housing sites and constraints from 2023 to 2031. State law requires cities to make sure plans for projected housing demand for the next decade. Some of those sites, Noce explained, could eventually turn into low-income units.
“Housing development is definitely complex and can be a lengthy process,” he said. “For a city the size of Half Moon Bay, this is just step one of getting those housing resources to folks who need it.” ▪
(1) comment
This is a total waste of money. Nothing will come from it.
