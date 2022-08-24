Mike Noce

Mike Noce 

On Mike Noce’s first day as housing coordinator for Half Moon Bay, he walked straight in through the front door. On that June day, he and other city staffers met with an Ayudando Latinos a Soñar focus group to discuss a proposal that could provide up to 40 local farmworkers with an affordable place to live. 

Noce fills a new position created by the City Council in March, underscoring a long-standing topic on the coast. Supporting below-market-rate development is one of the council’s priorities named in its work plan for the next two fiscal years. Though the city has worked with a housing consultant, it’s believed to be the first time Half Moon Bay has employed an in-house staffer fully dedicated to the creation and preservation of affordable housing. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(1) comment

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

This is a total waste of money. Nothing will come from it.

Report

