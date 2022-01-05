San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley was appointed president of the board in ceremonies held on Tuesday in Redwood City. Horsley represents the county’s District 3, which includes the Coastside.
Horsley called the last two years “wild and challenging” due to the ongoing pandemic. He pledged to consider equity as the county seeks to pull out of the pandemic.
“I’m optimistic that in 2022 we’ll be able to come back to a semblance of what we used to think of as normal life,” he said in a prepared release. “But I know that things will continue to be challenging in the next few weeks and months. It is not over.”
— from staff reports
