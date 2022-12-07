Don Horsley

San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley speaks at the opening of the Coastside Clinic in Half Moon Bay a decade ago. He is retiring from a long career in public service.

 Review file photo

The bare spots on the walls of San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley’s office reveal that he started the process of vacating a position he has held for 12 years. One of the photos still hanging shows Horsley as a young Daly City police officer with a full head of hair. The pictures and other mementos gathered over the years tell the story of three decades in county office including 14 years as sheriff, a stint on the board of the Sequoia Healthcare District and then three terms as supervisor.

In less than a month all of the pictures, pins and awards will be packed up.

(3) comments

tpmcgee

While I don't agree with all of Don's positions and actions I am grateful for his service. One particular thing that Don did and which many in this community may have forgotten is he saved Moss Beach Park when it was inadvertently sold into private hands for development. Due to an error the Park property was sold for unpaid taxes and a private individual planned to destroy the park and build houses on the land. Don Horsley stepped in and got the purchase reversed and convinced San Mateo County Parks to take stewardship of the park to protect it for the future. Don's a good person and did great things for our community. You may disagree with other decisions he made but give the man his due credit for years of service.

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

While I really believe Supervisor Horsley did his best for us, he is more responsible than anybody else for Munks and Bolanos being inflicted on us.

Cherokee62

Clear and simple a STELLAR public service career. Don is one of the most ETHICAL, professional, caring people I know. I briefly worked with him and for him. He was ALWAYS fair and professional. As Supervisor, he launched and promoted projects that people really needed to make a better life for themselves. Don, was heads and shoulders above ANY other Sheriff who served in this county. I am pleased to have run into you on this journey. Enjoy today. Cheers.

