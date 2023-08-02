Hop Dogma Brewing Co.

Hop Dogma Brewing Co. has soldiered through difficult times and learned to adapt, including canning its beer during the pandemic.

A decade ago, Hop Dogma Brewing Co.’s first beer poured out of a two-car garage in El Granada. Today, the operation has fermented into a lively, hopping scene in Princeton. To celebrate 10 years of crafting original beers like Alpha Dankopotamus and Monroe’s Horn Pipe, Hop Dogma staff is hosting a party on Saturday with new beer releases, merchandise, raffles, food pop-ups and live music from Moonshiner Collective and False Bottom Band. 

Like many beer enthusiasts, co-founder and owner Dan Littlefield began brewing at home. But he didn’t stop there, and he and business partner Ethan Martini opened Hop Dogma’s first taproom in El Granada in 2013. Five years later they moved and expanded operations to Harbor Village, allowing for more music, events, and, of course, beer.  

