A decade ago, Hop Dogma Brewing Co.’s first beer poured out of a two-car garage in El Granada. Today, the operation has fermented into a lively, hopping scene in Princeton. To celebrate 10 years of crafting original beers like Alpha Dankopotamus and Monroe’s Horn Pipe, Hop Dogma staff is hosting a party on Saturday with new beer releases, merchandise, raffles, food pop-ups and live music from Moonshiner Collective and False Bottom Band.
Like many beer enthusiasts, co-founder and owner Dan Littlefield began brewing at home. But he didn’t stop there, and he and business partner Ethan Martini opened Hop Dogma’s first taproom in El Granada in 2013. Five years later they moved and expanded operations to Harbor Village, allowing for more music, events, and, of course, beer.
Some of the brewery’s success can be traced to the Pacific Northwest. Several years ago Hop Dogma began sourcing hops from Yakima, Wash. But last year was the first time Littlefield and his brewers flew north and met with farmers. An added expense, but the relationship with growers helps the product and, ultimately, the customer.
In addition to Hop Dogma, several new breweries have come to the coast in the last decade. Blue Ocean Brewing in Princeton and Sacrilege Brewing + Kitchen in Half Moon Bay have made names for themselves south of Devil’s Slide. In Pacifica, there’s an impressive quartet of Humble Sea, Pacifica Brewing Co., Seashore Brewing and Pedro Point Brewing.
Last month Hop Dogma celebrated two second-place finishes (out of 3,107 entries) at the 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championships, one for Smile Medication (a double IPA) and another for Monroe’s Horn Pipe (a pale ale). Littlefield will be the first to say the last decade hasn’t all been a smooth pour. The craft beer industry, expanding rapidly 10 years ago, has cooled off. And the height of the COVID-19 pandemic brought numerous logistical and financial hurdles. Littlefield said there was a rush to can all of the brewery’s beer because most people were drinking at home. Still, he believes in the community connection and a brewery’s ability to bring friends together.
“I’d be lying if I said it was easy,” Littlefield said. “But at the end of the day, I get to do something for a living that’s incredibly fun and brings joy to a lot of people. I’ve met so many people along the way who have become close friends.”
While the transition to Harbor Village presented challenges, it presented an opportunity to bring events and music, another passion of Littlefield’s, into their space. Bluegrass and acoustic tunes pour out of the Princeton spot like a well-oiled tap.
“I love making beer,” Littlefield said. “But I wanted it to be much more than that.”
Multiple local breweries have brought a philanthropic attitude. According to its website, Hop Dogma has donated more than $100,000 to local causes and organizations since 2013, including more than $38,000 for the victims of the Butte County Wildfires. Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. claims it has donated more than $750,000 in scholarships, charities, and event sponsorships. Half Moon Bay Brewing Co.’s beer operations began in 2003.
Tom McGuirk, the co-founder of Blue Ocean, says he sees plenty of cooperation between brewers today, whether it's advice or a clean keg from Littlefield or hops from Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. Brewmaster James Costa.
Before opening Blue Ocean, McGuirk owned and operated Cowboy Fishing Brews and Bites, a craft beer and seafood joint on Main Street in Half Moon Bay. His first beer on tap was from Littlefield. Then Joe Pacini, the owner of Sacrilege Brewing, began making beer with McGuirk on Main Street and bought a three-barrel brewing system from Littlefield that remained in place when Sacrilege took over the space in 2016.
McGuirk noted that the technology used to create, monitor and clean the beer-making process has also changed and improved over the years. Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. at one point used recycled wastewater to make one of its beers. McGuirk said sometime within the year Blue Ocean will start canning beers for sale, most likely the popular Farallon Islands Juicy IPA. Despite the increased competition, McGuirk sees the expansion of local craft beer as an opportunity for people to drink, and catch a show, where it suits them.
“Even though we’re in the same industry, I don’t think we view it as competition because everyone has a different palate,” McGuirk said. “Over the last 10 years, it’s really become a destination where people can walk and bike through the harbor. It’s become a craft destination in my mind.”
This version corrects the date of Hop Dogma's 10-year anniversary party.
