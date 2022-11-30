As 2022 draws to a close it does not appear that San Mateo County will reach its goal of ending homelessness this year. But ongoing efforts and programs with a focus on prevention continue to make an impact locally, officials say.

At a summit held in October with the title “2022: Our Year Working Together to End Homelessness,” County Executive Mike Callagy announced that the Board of Supervisors approved $4 million to provide rent vouchers for up to 100 formerly homeless individuals and families with extremely low incomes. “We know that the best way to end homelessness is to prevent homelessness in the first place,” Callagy said.

