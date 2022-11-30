As 2022 draws to a close it does not appear that San Mateo County will reach its goal of ending homelessness this year. But ongoing efforts and programs with a focus on prevention continue to make an impact locally, officials say.
At a summit held in October with the title “2022: Our Year Working Together to End Homelessness,” County Executive Mike Callagy announced that the Board of Supervisors approved $4 million to provide rent vouchers for up to 100 formerly homeless individuals and families with extremely low incomes. “We know that the best way to end homelessness is to prevent homelessness in the first place,” Callagy said.
Earlier this year Callagy announced that the county could reach “functional zero homelessness” in 2022. But he seemed to acknowledge that the goal for this year would not be met when the county unveiled a new program providing grants to organizations working to end homelessness well into 2024.
A county press release recently defined ending homelessness as “providing a shelter bed and support services for all those who seek it.” A new navigation center in Redwood City that will provide 240 beds and intensive counseling and support services is expected to open by next spring and enable the county to take a big step toward its goal. When the center is completed, the number of interim shelter beds in the county will have increased more than 90 percent over the past three years.
The Board of Supervisors also recently allocated $54.6 million to build 1,000 additional units of affordable housing. A total of $254 million from the Measure K half-cent sales tax has now been committed to this goal.
A reliable count of unsheltered people living in the county is likely impossible. Officials rely on the one-day homeless count that takes place every two years to gauge progress. The count identified 1,092 unsheltered individuals in the county last February with slightly more than half of those people living in cars or RVs.
At the recent summit, county staff reported several statistics showing progress toward the zero homelessness goal. In October, outreach workers contacted 262 more unsheltered residents than they did in the same month last year. More than 700 households have moved from homelessness into permanent housing since October 2021.
To help move people into permanent housing, the county teamed with the nonprofit LifeMoves to operate transitional facilities including Coast House in Half Moon Bay and other converted motels. Brian Greenberg, the vice president for programs at LifeMoves, reported that in the first two years of operation more than 75 percent of the people who exited Coast House moved to stable housing, which he defines as signing a lease or residing with family or friends.
Tracking these families after they leave transitional housing to determine if their stable situation becomes permanent is difficult because their contact with the county can move between agencies or they might have no further interaction with county offices at all.
The use of county funds to provide shelter, offer housing and subsidize rent raises concerns that individuals might come to San Mateo County from elsewhere to utilize services. The county press release issued at the time of the one-day count stated that it found that 84 percent of unsheltered people observed in February “were living in San Mateo County when they (had) become homeless.” However, the count takes place before dawn and volunteers are told not to interact with people while counting. A county spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for clarification on how the percentage figure was determined.
For many people the best measure of whether all of the efforts are making an impact comes from everyday experiences.
Greenberg pointed out that the people who enter Coast House no longer spend their days on Main Street, in the library or camped in open spaces. He believes the visible impact apparent in Half Moon Bay will spread to other parts of the county as capacity and services for homeless families continues to grow.
This version corrects spelling of Brian Greenberg's name.
