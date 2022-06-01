Following two challenging years, the I.D.E.S. societies in Pescadero and Half Moon Bay once again celebrate Pentecost, or the Holy Ghost Festival, with a series of events this week. Both groups canceled their festivals in 2020 and offered scaled-back programs without public gatherings last year.
Organizers hope that with COVID-19 restrictions relaxed they can restore the important role the occasion has played in their communities for well over 100 years.
In Pescadero, the celebration kicked off for the 122nd time on Sunday morning with a procession going from the I.D.E.S. grounds to St. Anthony's Catholic Church. During Mass at the church several people stayed behind and prepared for the afternoon activities.
A group of men gathered in the sauna-like kitchen while Cody Sarabia stirred the sopa do Espirito Santo, barbecue beef stewing in broth. He periodically tended to the wood, heating the iron stove that dates from 1898. The men talked about old times and the challenge of getting a changing community to embrace the festival.
“We’re trying to bring it back. The numbers, even before COVID, aren’t what they used to be,” said Dante Silvestri. He and the others reminisced about sliding down the hill out back on pieces of cardboard when they were kids. The group isn’t sure that the growing number of Silicon Valley employees and investors in the area can appreciate the festival.
In the chapel next door, Terri and Andrew Carol organized goods donated for the afternoon auction. Terri Carol explained her interest in promoting Portuguese culture in Pescadero. She traces her lineage back to Joe Brazil, a 19th-century immigrant from the Azores. Five generations of her family have participated in the Pescadero festival since then.
Following Mass, the parade returned through town led by the marching band Filarmonica Artista Amadora de San Leandro in its first post-COVID parade. Conductor John Martins also talked about rebuilding and his hope that enough young people will get involved so they can continue participating in events like this one.
The procession made its way through town with Little Queen Abigail Clifford flanked by her side maids Sadie Barger and Zoey Clifford.
Behind the long train of Sadie’s robe came Queen of the Day Kaitlyn Stanfield with her side maids Maile Carvalho and Sarah Stanfield.
Veterinarian Linda Amezcua riding atop a small chariot pulled by miniature horses Dude and Tesla led a joyful, if somewhat less regal, contingent of dog walkers who completed the procession as it headed back to the I.D.E.S. grounds.
Following renditions of the national anthems of Portugal and the United States, the crowd filled the smaller of the two I.D.E.S. halls and enjoyed generous servings of meat. As is tradition, the organizers invited all members of the public to partake in the feast.
The crowd would not have filled the large hall as it had in the past, but more than 150 people enjoyed the gathering. As the population of Pescadero changes, organizers hope that newcomers will embrace the Portuguese traditions that have shaped the community for so many decades. The many children enjoying the party offered possibility for the future.
Teresa Kurtak and Mike Irving along with John Vars and his wife, Maggi, moved to Pescadero in 2008 and founded Fifth Crow Farms. With young children and a farm to manage, they weren’t able to attend the feast in the years before 2020. Now the four kids in their families are old enough so the whole gang could attend. Teresa said she appreciates the spirit of community she saw at the festival and hopes it can grow to embrace more people, including farmworkers.
Similar events will take place in Half Moon Bay this weekend and for the 151st time. It’s the longest run of any Portuguese society in the U.S. Festivities start with a dance at the I.D.E.S. Hall on Saturday night.
The program includes presentation of the queens and officers and the traditional Chamarita dance. Emily Chavez is this year’s Big Queen with side maids Jillian Dybalski and Mia Modena. Joining them are Little Queen Kaitlyn Furtado with side maids Kayla Cresci and Madeline Houston.
The celebration continues at 10:45 Sunday morning with a parade from I.D.E.S. down Main Street to Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church. Following Mass, the contingent returns to the starting point and, as in Pescadero, all members of the community can join in a communal meal. After lunch, guests can enjoy entertainment and games on the grounds.
This year marks a big change for the Half Moon Bay I.D.E.S. with Judy Shaw becoming the first woman president of the society. The men around her who are busy preparing the hall for the big events shrug off the significance of having their first woman president saying simply that she’s the right person for the job.
Shaw’s parents were born in the Azores but met on a Central Valley dairy farm where they found work after immigrating. Shaw grew up around the Half Moon Bay I.D.E.S. She became a side maid when she was 7, and was queen in 1991.
Shaw brings a business owner’s sensibility to the role of president. Rather than being discouraged because the company that organized the Sunday carnival on the I.D.E.S. grounds in the past went out of business, she sees an opportunity to update the festival. She arranged for vendors specializing in Portuguese products to attend and organized a smaller carnival with midway games and performers to keep the event fun for all. A live auction will take place Sunday afternoon and continue on Monday at 1 p.m.
