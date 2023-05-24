The Half Moon Bay and Pescadero I.D.E.S. societies celebrate the annual Holy Ghost Festival this month. The festival marks the feast of Pentecost, a Christian holiday commemorating the appearance of the Holy Spirit to the followers of Jesus in Jerusalem. The moveable feast falls on May 28 this year, but in order not to conflict with their neighbors to the north, the Pescadero I.D.E.S. celebrated a week early.

Known colloquially as Chamarita after a traditional dance performed on the holiday, the festival includes a procession, free lunches served to the community, live auctions, and, of course, presentation of the new queens and their courts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories