Nearly 78 percent of Half Moon Bay early voters supported Measure U, the city-backed measure that would raise the tax paid by overnight visitors. That early edge led the City Clerk to call the race and proclaim victory for the measure before the voting center ballots were counted.
Measure U’s passage locks in an increase in the transient occupancy tax from its current 12 percent to 14 percent beginning in July 2021, with a bump to 15 percent scheduled for 2022. Only hotels, bed and breakfast and inns located within the Half Moon Bay city limits will be impacted by the tax increase.
The hospitality industry and the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau opposed Measure U because some business leaders feared the proposed tax increase would jeopardize local hotels’ recovery during the pandemic.
But the city, which sources about a third of its general fund from the transient occupancy tax, argued the boost to the general fund could be used toward public safety and emergency preparedness.
Three budgets ago HMB had 26 employees. It was up to 43 right before covid. They let 6 go but then hired 2 more.
The city is doing less with more. Eisen really screwed up when he took on Ruddock and the public employees. Adam was the only councilmember to question why we had gone from 26 to 43 employees. Ruddock ripped him for daring to do that.
Why is the city clerk calling an election? Weird.
Brilliant. Way to go HMB. Just when hotels are struggling to recover from tyrannical California lockdowns, the ever-so-wise HMB voters find a new way to further discourage visitors to our beautiful coast. Ironically, these are the same folks who are opposed to any new hotels. Such irony.
Can we charge for State Parks in Montara like everyone else in the State???
