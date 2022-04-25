Updated 2:45 p.m.: Half Moon Bay High School Principal John Nazar sent a letter to the school community on Monday announcing his plans to retire from the school and Cabrillo Unified School District. at the end of the school year. Nazar has been the principal for seven years and a public school educator for 37 years.
On Tuesday morning he said he felt the time was right to “do something without a bell,” noting that he had been a student, teacher or administrator for most of his 61 years.
“I want to leave at a time when I still feel effective and have the energy,” he said. “I don’t want to be the guy who is dragging through the last years.”
Nazar acknowledged the toll of the pandemic, which brought distanced, hybrid and a return to in-person learning over the last two years. And he praised the school community for the collective effort toward assuring an education in time of unprecedented difficulty.
“This last year has been really hard, but I’m glad I was here,” he said. “I felt like we’re all in this together.”
Nazar is a Coastside resident, was recently honored by the Association of California School Administrators for career achievement. He has a long history with the district before being hired as principal in 2015. Before leaving Cabrillo to be principal of Tierra Linda Intermediate School in San Carlos, a position he held for five years, Nazar had been a social studies teacher and administrator within the Coastside district.
He is known as an enthusiastic champion of the school and the coast and was often among the most boisterous fans at Cougar sporting events. He lives on the Coastside and said he has no intention of leaving.
Nazar’s term as principal spanned two Cabrillo superintendents. When asked about the retirement, current Superintendent Sean McPhetridge lavished praise on Nazar.
“John has had a brilliant career in education. He’s really brought that school together and knit that school together through a difficult time,” he said. “We’re just very grateful to him for what he’s done.”
Nazar will stay in the job through graduation in May. McPhetridge said the job position would be posted and that it was “too important for me to appoint someone.” He expects to have a principal in place by the time school restarts in the fall.
Nazar is the second principal in the district to announce retirement. El Granada Elementary School Principal Claire Beltrami is also planning to retire. McPhetridge said he is conducting second interviews of potential replacements for that position.
As for future plans, Nazar says he is looking forward to taking some time off and then plans to do some fishing and to travel. He notes his two stepchildren will be attending Half Moon Bay High School in the fall.
“I’m leaving on my own terms,” he said. “I feel good about what we’ve accomplished here.”
Solid principal and even better person. Well done sir. Congratulations
