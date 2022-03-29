Half Moon Bay High School Principal John Nazar has been honored with the George Hurley Award for this region. The award is given by the Association of California School Administrators and is recognition for career achievements.
There are 19 regions across the state. Region 5, for which Nazar earned honors, includes public schools in San Mateo and San Francisco counties. There are 25 districts, 300 schools and 158,000 students in Region 5.
Leadership qualities assessed for the award include advocating for students, being bold and influential, and an understanding that leaders must cultivate and promote other leaders.
Nazar said he has been active with the organization for 15 years. He is also active with the statewide interscholastic sports governing body as a voting member of the California Interscholastic Federation Council.
“Really our goal as an (ACSA) region is to support the strongest education and the administrators, so they can best do their job,” he said.
“I am really humbled by the award,” he said. “I’m just a little tiny part of the success.”
