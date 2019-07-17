A Half Moon Bay traffic improvement project at the intersection of highways 1 and 92 is expected to be completed this week. The project is an attempt to reduce weekend and holiday gridlock.
Two signs, one at Highway 1 and Highway 92, and one at Main Street and Highway 92, are already in place. To finish the project, city officials are planning to close the right turn lane on northbound Highway 1 and one left turn lane on southbound Highway 1 at Highway 92 one day this week for up to five hours.
The lane closures will facilitate the addition of about 230 feet of raised separators on eastbound Highway 92 between lanes two and three. Half Moon Bay Public Works Director John Doughty said the separators are intended to prevent cars turning right onto eastbound Highway 92 from occupying all available eastbound lanes and causing backups at the Highway 92/Highway 1 intersection.
The project began after community members raised concerns about weekend traffic, according to City Engineer Maz Bozorginia. Though the highways are under the purview of the state, the Half Moon Bay City Council told city staff to use local funds for the project. Bozorginia estimated that the project will cost $30,000.
Officials noted that heavy weekend traffic on eastbound Highway 92 creates delays and recommended the addition of two signs — one on Highway 1 and one at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 92 — to improve flow.
A new sign on the Highway 1 median warns southbound drivers of a minimum $285 fine for blocking the intersection when turning onto eastbound Highway 92. At the intersection of Main Street and Highway 92, northbound Main Street drivers are instructed by a new sign not to turn right on red during weekends and holidays from 12 to 7 p.m.
Doughty said the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recently cited multiple cars for blocking the Highway 1 intersection and will do more enforcement in the area in weeks to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Make the No Turn on Red at Northbound Main and Highway 1 applies 24/7 instead of a few hours on weekend and holidays.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.