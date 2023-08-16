College of San Mateo classrooms

Construction continues at 600 Mill St. in downtown Half Moon Bay. The building is to house College of San Mateo classrooms.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Half Moon Bay planners last week approved College of San Mateo Community College District plans to move forward on opening two classrooms downtown. City and college officials believe the new space will provide educational opportunities for Coastsiders unable to access the main campus in San Mateo. 

The proposed Coastside Education Center, an extension of the College of San Mateo, will teach students at the corner of Mill and Purissima streets. Last week the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission approved two permits to make the facility possible. The center will be part of a larger building still under construction at the intersection.

