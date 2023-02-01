Half Moon Bay’s growing competitive surfing scene is planning its annual fundraiser at two Princeton watering holes next month.
The Half Moon Bay Surf Team will have its fundraiser and award show on March 5 at Old Princeton Landing. All the proceeds benefit the Coastside’s high school and middle school surf teams and the newly formed San Mateo Boardriders Club. For tickets and more information, visit hmbsurfclub.com. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for those 18 and under. Organizers are also planning on giving a Surfer of the Year award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.