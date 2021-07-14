Effective today, Half Moon Bay restaurants will no longer offer customers plastic utensils or disposable food accessories with their orders. If customers would like utensils, they will have to request them with their purchase.
The new rules apply for takeout, in-house dining and delivery options. Customers with medical needs or disabilities may request non-compostable straws when necessary.
The disposable takeout containers and utensils that restaurants distribute will now be made of natural-fiber-based compostable materials. This includes products made from renewable resources such as bamboo, wheat stalk/stem and sugarcane that do not contain toxic chemicals and are biodegradable.
“There are so many great alternatives out there,” said Betsy Del Fiero, owner of It’s Italia. “Yes, you have to pay a little bit more, but it’s so important.”
Businesses using online ordering platforms must transition to allow the option for customers to request utensils and other accessories. Self-service areas remain exempt and are still allowed to carry such items.
“One of the motivations for choosing disposable foodware is that it is the biggest contributor to waste. During beach cleanups they show up time and time again,” said Veronika Vostinak, a sustainability analyst for the city.
Reusable foodware remains the most effective way to reduce the negative environmental impacts of disposable foodware. Restaurants are encouraged to opt for reusable items wherever they can.
“There are a couple of restaurants that are considering piloting a program for reusable takeout. Reusable is best, but the fiber-based compostables are still a better choice,” said Vostinak.
San Mateo County has provided the city of Half Moon Bay access to a consultant who will aid in the transition.
Until recently, most restaurants in Half Moon Bay may have been running limited in-person service in response to COVID-19. The city plans to move forward with the ordinance now that mandates that limited dine-in services have been lifted.
“Of course there was an increase of disposable foodware during COVID with all of the restaurants switching to takeout, but we started this effort even before COVID was something we knew about. It is even more of a prevalent issue now,” said Vostinak.
Sustainability efforts described in the ordinance place a particular emphasis on keeping local waterways clean. Trash can drift into the storm drain system and end up in the ocean. The city aims to ensure that restaurants administer products that biodegrade in a marine environment.
The ordinance stems from a countywide disposable foodware ordinance. Unincorporated parts of the Coastside and three other jurisdictions in the county will not begin implementation until March 25, 2022.
“We have been trying to take a proactive approach, to work with the businesses and give them all of the resources they need to get ready,” said Vostinak.
According to Vostinak, the county will be responsible for enforcing the ordinance. Enforcement will rely on customer complaints which can be submitted through an online form found here: https://www.smcsustainability.org/food-ware/complaint-form. Complaints can also be submitted via email at foodware@smcgov.org and over the phone at (888) 442-2666.
