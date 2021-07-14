Edgar Cardelas, facing more than four decades in state prison for felony sexual assault convictions stemming from an incident in Half Moon Bay in 2005, was denied parole at a hearing at Soledad State Prison on Thursday.
Cardelas, 34, was 18 years old when he and three co-defendants were arrested for sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman near Miramontes Point Road. Cardelas was sentenced to 42 years in state prison in 2007.
Cardelas’ three co-defendants were sentenced to 36 years. His next parole hearing will come in 2024.
— from staff reports
