Decked out in rainbows, heart-shaped sunglasses and tutus, hundreds of Coastsiders and visitors flocked to downtown Half Moon Bay for the inaugural Half Moon Bay Pride Celebration and Parade on Sunday afternoon.

Up and down Main Street, the sidewalks were decorated with colorful chalk drawings and affirming mottos like “Love is Love” and “U R Loved.” The Pride parade began shortly after noon, traveling along Main Street from Filbert Street to Mill Street. Local farmer John Muller served as the parade’s grand marshal and led the procession on his tractor.

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

