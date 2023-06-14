Decked out in rainbows, heart-shaped sunglasses and tutus, hundreds of Coastsiders and visitors flocked to downtown Half Moon Bay for the inaugural Half Moon Bay Pride Celebration and Parade on Sunday afternoon.
Up and down Main Street, the sidewalks were decorated with colorful chalk drawings and affirming mottos like “Love is Love” and “U R Loved.” The Pride parade began shortly after noon, traveling along Main Street from Filbert Street to Mill Street. Local farmer John Muller served as the parade’s grand marshal and led the procession on his tractor.
Among the parade performers were a unicyclist, a stilt walker, and a roller skater who was fluttering oversized butterfly wings with great flair. Several religious organizations joined in, including Holy Family Episcopal Church and Pescadero Community Church, whose banner read, “Open and Affirming.” SamTrans took its pride to the streets with a bus that had fluffy clouds and a rainbow globe painted on the side. Instead of a destination sign, the bus displayed the slogan “Ride with Pride.”
Performer Juan Serrano, a member of the San Jose-based Mexican folklore group Ensamble FolclÓrico Colibrí, waved to the crowds while wearing a long cobalt blue skirt with a wide rainbow border.
“This month has been crazy,” Serrano said, referring to Pride month, which is held in June every year to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots that touched off the Gay Rights Movement. “We have been performing in Pride parades every weekend and sometimes during the week, we have three or four events.”
Serrano said Ensemble FolclÓrico Colibrí has a trifold message. “We hope to bring awareness to our Mexican culture and, at the same time, to our queerness and our happiness.”
Parade-goers Jennifer and Addie Appel, of Half Moon Bay, cheered on the performers by waving a lesbian flag with multicolored stripes and a transgender flag, which is blue, pink and white.
“‘Transgender’ means someone who was assigned a certain gender at birth (but) didn’t grow up to feel like that gender, and so they did something called ‘transitioning,’” said Addie Appel.
Doug Nolan, of El Granada, attended the parade with his mother, June Nolan.
“This is our rainbow peace flag,” said Doug Nolan, referring to the flag he was holding with rainbow stripes and a peace sign. “I wanted something that showed pride, but also our feeling that peace is the answer.”
Nolan emphasized the importance of hosting a local Pride celebration in Half Moon Bay. “There’s so much hatred going on right now and so many anti-trans things happening,” he said. “So to come out and support our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters is the right thing to do, and I’m so glad to see it locally, too.”
Following the parade, the party continued at Mac Dutra Plaza, where DJ China G fed the crowd songs about
confidence and pride like, “I’m Coming Out,” a Diana Ross classic that inspired people to start singing along. Community organizations set up tables and exhibits, including CoastPride, a sponsor of the Half Moon Bay Pride Celebration and Parade.
Founded in 2019, CoastPride has the mission of “creating a Coastside that supports and celebrates people of all sexual orientations and gender identities.”
A Pride after-party was hosted by San Benito House on Main Street. Jessica Gachet, of San Mateo, stood outside on the patio donning a T-shirt declaring, “Proud Mom of a Smartass Trans Son.” She said Pride celebrations like the one in Half Moon Bay on Sunday hold a special meaning for her family.
“Last year we went to the Pride celebration in San Mateo, and my (now) 14-year-old son just got so much positive energy out of it,” said Gachet. “He transitioned last summer. We didn’t even know when we went to Pride, but it was in his head already and he came out to us after that.”
Gachet said that inclusion requires a community effort.
“I think that it’s really
important to be visible and supportive,” she said. “It’s important to realize that the people who are represented by the Pride flag are
our friends and family and that we should be there loving them and supporting them.”
