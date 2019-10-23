  1. Home
Overnight, PG&E removed most of the Coastside from its official list warning of a potential planned power shutoff this week. Half Moon Bay and Pescadero have been removed; only 372 customers in the Santa Cruz Mountains remain.

Earlier this week, more than 6,000 customers were warned, including portions of the Coastside from Half Moon Bay southward.

The shutoff, to mitigate the threat of wildfire, is set to affect portions of 17 counties today and Thursday.

