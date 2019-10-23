Overnight, PG&E removed most of the Coastside from its official list warning of a potential planned power shutoff this week. Half Moon Bay and Pescadero have been removed; only 372 customers in the Santa Cruz Mountains remain.
Earlier this week, more than 6,000 customers were warned, including portions of the Coastside from Half Moon Bay southward.
The shutoff, to mitigate the threat of wildfire, is set to affect portions of 17 counties today and Thursday.
As of this moment I just heard that the OUTage is ON again. Trust no one!
Is there any way to actually get accurate information about a coastside outage? Anyone? Hello!
Justin Stockman's words are very strong.
I question that the words have yet been coined that would be strong enough.
There is no question that PG&E should be systematically dismantled and control of the basic infrastructure that is power and gas returned to the people of California and their elected representatives.
Consumers need not look further than cities like Palo Alto and Santa Clara to see examples of the power of reinvesting profits in lower rates, renewable energy, and grid safety as opposed to PG&Es current model of shipping profits to executives and shareholders.
The convicted felon PG&E profits on death, destruction as lies.
Completely 100% agree. PG&E can remain but serve a limited purpose of power generation. Hopefully the new PUC President Marybel Batjer (roundly praised by left and right) can put them in their place. Knowing Sacramento, nothing will happen quickly.
Most on the Coastside do not even realize that Palo Alto takes methane from Ox Mountain to power their municipal grid (streetlights, etc.). And the Coastside does not take advantage of that potential power source at all.
