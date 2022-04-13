Dignitaries from the city of Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County law enforcement unveiled the renovated San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office substation on Kelly Avenue on Tuesday. It’s a facility that city officials said was in need of work long before upgrades were approved in 2018.
Located next door to the Ted Adcock Community Center, within the Shoreline Station parking lot, the substation was originally constructed in 1986 and housed the former Half Moon Bay Police Department before the city disbanded it and contracted with county law enforcement.
Complaints about the station, plagued with dry rot and leaky pipes, continued for decades. The city formally put its Sheriff's Substation Renovation Project into the budget four years ago. In total, the city paid a little more than $249,000 for construction costs.
There are numerous improvements to the building, including new walls, bullet-proof transaction windows, a new water heater, flooring and ceiling tiles, electrical upgrades, and locker room and bathroom renovations to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Mayor Debbie Ruddock described the substation as a “crucial community asset,” providing a center for local law enforcement and a multiuse facility for the city and the Sheriff’s Activities League.
“I was on the City Council back in the 1990s, and this building was in trouble back then,” Ruddock said. “Hopefully, the changes we make right now are going to last us quite a while.”
The substation was closed for nearly two months earlier this year to allow for construction. Over that period, deputies moved into the city’s Emergency Operations Center, which is located in the same building. The renovated building contains a private interview room for suspects and victims and can have up to eight staff members on any given day.
“I look forward to the future where we can continue to build trust between law enforcement and those that we serve,” Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said. “Events like this ribbon-cutting ceremony are a great way for me and my staff to spend time with you and build relationships that will have a lasting, positive effect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.