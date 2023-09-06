The Half Moon Bay Odd Fellows Lodge has scheduled a variety of voices to take the podium for the group’s monthly “Speakers Series at the Odd Fellows Hall” from September through March.
To view the full calendar of speakers and book tickets, visit hmb-odd.org. Students get in for free. The $10 tickets support the Odd Fellows’ youth services program.
The first event on the docket is scheduled for 7 p.m. today, Sept. 6. Ernie Koepf, a former Coastsider, Pillar Point Harbor Patrol member and commercial fisher, will discuss his life around the water on the Coastside and his published novels.
Koepf was born in Moss Beach and raised his family in El Granada. Now an Oakland resident, he was once president of the Half Moon Bay Fishermen's Marketing Association and ran a boat haul-out facility for the San Mateo County Harbor District. He’s written three works of fiction and a nonfiction book. One of his books, “Shipwrecked!” was published last month and tells a survival story about a Half Moon Bay old-timer named Hjalmar Johnson who survives a typhoon at sea and is set adrift for 45 days in 1899.
On Sept. 21, Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, the founder of the Latino-centered services nonprofit Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, will talk about her research involving the emotional health of undocumented and mixed-status Latino youth. Next month, Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez, the first Latino to be elected to the City Council, will talk about his work as ALAS’s farmworker program director and his role in the Cabrillo Unified School District’s migrant education program.
