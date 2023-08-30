Local filmmakers Gail Evenari and Susan Friedman are hosting a benefit event to raise money for the Maui Strong fund, a part of the Hawaii Community Foundation that donates to help with the damage caused by the Maui wildfires.

A screening of their films, “Hawai’i: Continuing Traditions” by Evenari and “Ki Ho’alu: That’s Slack Key!” by Friedman, will be held at Odd Fellows Hall at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7. They will be asking for a $25 donation at the door, but no one will be turned away.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories