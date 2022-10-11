▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Oct. 4
▸ Members present: Debbie Ruddock, Deborah Penrose, Robert Brownstone, Joaquin Jimenez, Harvey Rarback.
▸ Staff present: Matthew Chidester, Jessica Blair, Catherine Engberg, John Doughty, Julissa Acosta
▸ On consent: In March, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved the use of $5 million American Rescue Plan Act funds split between two economic advancement centers, one in North Fair Oaks and one in Half Moon Bay. Last August, the city, county and city of South San Francisco pitched the idea to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, requesting funds to kickstart the centers as a cohort and do program evaluation. Last month, the philanthropic organization pledged it would grant up to $100,000 over an 18-month period for new centers in South San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, and North Fair Oaks. The council last week officially agreed to receive the funds through the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. The Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce, which recently launched a business development center, is currently evaluating potential commercial sites for a center.
▸ Public comment: Bill Balson, who is running for a City Council seat, questioned if the city mismanaged $10 million sewer capital funds in March 2020 to acquire the corporation yard on Stone Pine Road. He said the fund is restricted by state law for uses for sewer ratepayers. City Manager Matthew Chidester said the city used a loan from the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank. He noted this was the first time he had heard any allegation of mismanagement of the sewer funds and the yard and pledged to investigate. “To my recollection, there was never any connection between the sewer fund and that acquisition,” Chidester said.
▸ Minimum wage: Management Analyst Julissa Acosta updated the council on an upcoming 89-cent-per-hour minimum wage increase in Half Moon
Bay starting in 2023. That will bring the hourly wage to $16.45 per hour. The city’s ordinance for determining minimum wage is based on the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The bureau determined the index had risen 5.7 percent in the last year. California’s minimum wage will increase to $15.50 per hour.
▸ Farmworker housing: As part of the process to build four stories of farmworker housing on Kelly Avenue near the Ted Adcock Community Center, the city declared the property exempt surplus. It was a procedural requirement according to state law to prioritize affordable housing on public land.
Housing Coordinator Mike Noce said the proposal meets or exceeds the state’s criteria, as all units are meant for people making up to 50 percent of San Mateo County’s Area Median Income, and all units are meant for low, very low and extremely low income. Noce noted staff has met with the California Department of Housing and Community Development for guidance on the project.
Earlier this year, Mercy Housing and Ayudando Latinos a Soñar jointly proposed building 40 units prioritized for senior farmworkers at 555 Kelly Avenue, a single-family home owned by the city since 2017. The entire site will likely expand into the adjacent parking lot
and total 17,000 square feet. It’s estimated between all funding and permiting, the project could cost up to $30.5 million. About $21.5 million would come from a bank loan for construction. The city is prepared to pay $2 million from its Affordable Housing Fund.
Last week the city agreed to enter into an agreement with Mercy to start predevelopment activities. This contract will include a timeline and milestones. More specifics will be discussed and included in a preliminary loan agreement that will return to the City Council for approval. The project will also require the city to amend the current zoning on the site to be consistent with the new Workforce Housing Overlay, as outlined in its Land Use Plan before permits can be issued.
▸ Feeding wildlife:
The council held a study
session to discuss feeding local wildlife, a concern raised by several residents who advocated for a local ordinance to restrict the feeding of birds such as
carnivorous birds like ravens and crows in Half Moon Bay. Both residents and council members noted that while people like to feed animals, it can alter behavior and the environment and fester disease. The council directed staff to develop an outreach plan and start preparing an ordinance to limit the feeding of wildlife. It’s not yet clear what the penalties would be nor how they would be enforced.
▸ Quote of the day:
“Without a partner like Mercy Housing in a town the size of Half Moon Bay, the funding for a project like this just doesn’t happen. That’s just the reality.” Councilmember Robert Brownstone summarized the City Council’s comments on the nonprofit’s farmworker housing development.
— August Howell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.