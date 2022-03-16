A San Mateo County Superior Court jury last week issued two guilty verdicts to a Half Moon Bay resident who attempted to have lewd relations with a minor in 2015.
On Thursday, a jury found Patrick Andorfer, 55, guilty on two felony counts, including arranging a meeting with a minor for a lewd act and contacting a minor for the purpose of engaging in a lewd act, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
Andorfer was arrested at the Half Moon Bay Library in 2015. According to a statement from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, he was there to meet a 15-year-old girl. A Sheriff’s investigation revealed Andorfer knew the girl was a minor and sent more than 500 text messages that became increasingly sexually explicit. The investigation began four months prior when a man told authorities that his daughter was receiving inappropriate Facebook and text messages from Andorfer.
The case was continued to May 9, for receipt of the pre-sentence report and sentencing. Andorfer is out of custody and will be required to register as a sex offender.
