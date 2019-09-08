San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a 22-year-old Half Moon Bay man for the second time in as many months on charges related to sexual assault.
On Friday, deputies arrested Matthew Hann at his home. He was taken to San Mateo County jail and charged with assault with intent to commit rape and sexual penetration with force on a minor. The charges stem from an alleged assault on a 15-year-old who was walking her dog on the Coastal Trail in the vicinity of Shelter Cove on July 3, 2018.
The victim told authorities she recognized her assailant after seeing his photo in news reports from his arrest an Aug. 24 on unrelated sexual assault charges.
Anyone with information on these allegations or related crimes is asked to call Detective Derespini at (650) 363-4055, rderespini@smcgov.org, or Detective Sgt. Cang at (650) 363-4008, jcang@smcgov.org.
I would think Hann was removed from his job after his first arrest, and so his connection to it would not be factually true
Wow. August West's comment seems to have been deleted. Apparently pointing out certain truths about connected individuals and their businesses will not be tolerated by the editorial board and the ownership group.
Might explain why the Review barely mentioned the first attempted rape.
The Review has become a tool for he whose name shant be mentioned in a story with a negative connotation.
Well at least he isn't an illegal. Or is he? Does it matter?
If we could get Fox News to speculate on his citizenship status we might be blessed with a Presidential Tweet about Mexicans!
https://www.facebook.com/matt.hann.58
STOP John!! You NEVER help the situation no matter what it is; stop adding fuel to fires where they don't need to be and let the authorities do their job. Weren't you kicked off Nextdoor for these same sort of behaviors? And we all know you can't stand the Review and the new owners but PLEASE try to stay on topic. Why throw out all this immigration stuff for example? Riling up the community on completely separate subject matters. You should be ashamed and embarrassed at this point. Your comments are slanderish, racially charged/charging and unethical a times here. Please stop this bullying rhetoric. Can I get an amen?
I suggest you contact Clay at Clay@hmbreview.com and demand he ban me too. Or do what folks do at Nextoddr and go straight to corporate: -- barbanderson@hmbreview.com
Odd that I have never seen you say anything the multitude of times others connected immigration to an incident around here. Dozens of times I have seen people demand that Clay expose the immigration status or accused him of glossing it over. But not once did it bother you or anybody else in our community enough to comment.
As for the new owner, he used a crime committed against my family to further his agenda. You can still find the gossip he posted about me on Facebook. So yeah, I don't like him.
