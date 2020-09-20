San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 35-year-old Half Moon Bay man late Saturday night after he allegedly shot at vehicles in Cameron’s RV park on Wavecrest Road. The man also reportedly set his own RV on fire.
Justin Chebahtah was arrested on charges of attempted murder, shooting at a dwelling, felony criminal threats, arson and other weapons charges.
Deputies responded to the RV park at 11:08 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, they say they saw Chebahtah armed with a handgun and rifle and that he was shooting at mobile homes in the park. He reportedly told deputies that he wanted to die.
At some point, Chebahtah barricaded himself in his RV and set it on fire, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies surrounded the RV and convinced him to come out. He tried to flee on a bicycle, according to a Sheriff’s Office release, but was arrested at the scene.
No one was injured in the shooting.
The investigation was continuing on Sunday. Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at (650) 599-1536 or the anonymous tip line, (800) 547-2700.
I have no words on how traumatic this night was for my daughter and I. I am very thankful I am still here. It has changed my life forever. I still can’t believe I am still here. Those shots missed my head by 2 inches. I am thankful nobody was injured, but we are traumatized for life.
For those of you who oppose more RV parks, ask yourself how it is that Justin was living in the RV Park. Cameron makes his own rules and Cherri picks from the promises he made when he was issued a permit to build a visitor serving camp ground.
The narrative put forth by the Sherriff's office does not comport with the video that has since been removed. Justin Facebook live streamed the burning of his trailer while standing outside of it for well over 16 seconds. No cops were around. He then pretended to do something awful to himself and the video ended.
The Sheriff claims his Deputies had the RV surrounded and that Justin busted out and tried to escape. The video Justin made proves that is not what happened.
The incident at Cameron's RV was a perfect example of why we have a 2nd amendment in this country. I really hate to come down on police.....but and it's a big BUT.....the police last night were very I mean VERY unresponsive to the situation at the RV park....it was total luck that deaths did not occur....esp. my own! The police did not intercede early as they apparently did not wish escalate the situation....well guess what Buckwheat, it was escalating out of control for quite some time! Yes....what happenedf last night at this RV park....one must be prepared to defend their home, property & loved ones!!! If you wait as I did last night for the police....well it nearly cost me my life!!!
This event last night was very very traumatic for me & my daughter. Justin shot into my RV and my car multiple times. He seemed to be out of his mind, given the little I knew about & of him. I bunkered myself & my daughter safely in the dark, until the fire from him shooting his proppane tank created an inferno & we fled quickly to safety, luckily.
It looks like Justin streamed part of the incident:
https://m.facebook.com/justinchebahtah
Maybe Wagstaff should come out here and explain to us what the cops did wrong on this one. Oh wait no one will listen because we don't seem to care about what Wagstaff has to say. These deputies didn't receive any more training in mental health situations since Sandra's death yet there were no injuries and there was a relatively peaceful result. We gotchu, Capt Saul; keep up the transparency, the vigilance and focus. We can all make this better TOGETHER.....trust the other 'side'; it feels good. C'mon Coastside!
