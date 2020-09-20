  1. Home
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 35-year-old Half Moon Bay man late Saturday night after he allegedly shot at vehicles in Cameron’s RV park on Wavecrest Road. The man also reportedly set his own RV on fire.

Justin Chebahtah was arrested on charges of attempted murder, shooting at a dwelling, felony criminal threats, arson and other weapons charges.

Deputies responded to the RV park at 11:08 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, they say they saw Chebahtah armed with a handgun and rifle and that he was shooting at mobile homes in the park. He reportedly told deputies that he wanted to die.

At some point, Chebahtah barricaded himself in his RV and set it on fire, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies surrounded the RV and convinced him to come out. He tried to flee on a bicycle, according to a Sheriff’s Office release, but was arrested at the scene.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The investigation was continuing on Sunday. Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at (650) 599-1536 or the anonymous tip line, (800) 547-2700.

