Palo Alto police last week arrested a Half Moon Bay man suspected of attempted residential robbery and assaulting the homeowner before fleeing the scene.
Police arrested the suspect, Alexis Gomez Quezada, 26, of Half Moon Bay, while he was walking near an off-ramp from Highway 101. They found him five minutes after dispatchers received a call from a woman reporting an in-progress burglary at her residence, according to the police report.
At 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 9, the homeowner told dispatchers she and her husband awoke to the sound of breaking glass. When her husband went to the door to investigate, he found a man breaking into the house with hedge shears. The suspect swung the shears at the husband multiple times but did not hit him. The resident then grabbed the burglar and hit him with the shears before the suspect fled on foot.
Paramedics treated both the victim and the suspect for minor cuts caused by the broken glass from the shattered front door. Police said that Quezada showed objective signs of being under the influence of narcotics. He was charged with felony residential burglary and assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor for being under the influence of narcotics.
