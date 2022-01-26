A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge has made a key decision toward ending a yearslong lawsuit by the city of Half Moon Bay against Montara Water and Sanitary District and Granada Community Services District. As a result, Half Moon Bay appears closer than ever to having to pay millions in legal fees and capital funds.
The conflict dates back to 2017 when the city sued its partners in the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside in order to avoid paying to upgrade the Intertie Pipeline System, which transports sewage from MWSD and GCSD customers to a treatment center in Half Moon Bay.
The lawsuit stemmed from a difference in interpretation of language in SAM’s Joint Exercise Powers Agreement. The city alleged that it shouldn’t pay to maintain the aging infrastructure because its ratepayers didn’t use the pipeline, and it qualified the work as new construction, which required capital project funds from MWSD and GCSD.
Over the course of the lawsuit, all three parties filed requests for summary judgments from the court to settle the dispute before a trial. On Jan. 18, Judge Christopher Rudy issued a preliminary ruling by granting Montara and El Granada’s motions while denying Half Moon Bay’s, meaning that if the ruling is finalized, the city will be on the hook for its share of maintaining the pipeline.
The judge is now taking the matter under advisement and has requested all transcripts of the case. It’s anticipated he will have a final ruling within the next 90 days, City Attorney Catherine Engberg said to the City Council on Jan. 19.
Court documents show that Rudy agreed with MWSD and GCSD and its definitions of rebuilding for the 45-year-old pipeline. The judge ruled that the JPA had broader definitions for “construction” than the city alleged and that maintenance of the pipeline includes both replacement and repairs.
“For decades, MWSD, GCSD and Half Moon Bay jointly carried financial responsibility for and cared for this crucial wastewater system,” MWSD Board President Scott Boyd said in a prepared statement last week. “Half Moon Bay’s ploy has cost us five years of squandered time, money, progress, and trust. It is time to get back to work, together as partners, to operate and care for the wastewater system the entire Coastside relies upon.
“The city’s 2017 deeply flawed lawsuit undermined key working relationships and wasted millions,” Boyd wrote.
To date, the lawsuit has cost the city more than $703,000 in legal fees. GCSD fees are estimated to be more than $200,000. MWSD declined to provide a cost estimate. SAM General Manager Kishen Prathivadi estimated the agency spent up to $80,000 on the lawsuit.
In 2017, because of the pending lawsuit, the city approved SAM’s general budget without the $2.2 million of the estimated $4.4 million required to replace sections on the pipeline. The result of the judge’s ruling essentially means the city will eventually continue to pay for the pipeline as per the SAM agreement.
“What we’re really talking about here is ongoing maintenance, so it’s really hard to pin down a number,” MWSD General Manager Clemens Heldmaier said.
The judge disagreed with the notion that Half Moon Bay ratepayers don’t benefit from the pipeline. He indicated that the SAM treatment plant is in Half Moon Bay, and the city does not transport its own wastewater through the pipeline. He said if the plant had been located elsewhere, the city would need the pipeline to move waste, and because both Montara and El Granada are transporting their waste instead, it does benefit Half Moon Bay. The current sewer treatment plant could have been built in any of the three districts, meaning any of the SAM member agencies could have benefited by not relying on the pipeline. In addition, there are some Half Moon Bay residents who use the pipeline because they live in the GCSD boundary.
Prathivadi noted SAM’s capital budget allocates around $2 million for the pipeline each year.
“We want this resolved so that going forward we can collectively go ahead and do projects in a much better way than going through this lawsuit and protesting our agreement,” Prathivadi said. “We just want this resolved one way or another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.