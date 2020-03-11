It’s been about six years since the city of Half Moon Bay considered raising rates for sewer service, but aging infrastructure needs immediate attention, staff says. That means rate hikes are likely on the way.
Sewer services for the city are provided by Sewer Authority Mid-coastside, which is a joint powers authority also serving the Granada Community Services District and the Montara Water and Sanitary District. There are about 35 miles of sewer lines, three pump stations and force mains that feed into SAM’s treatment plant. The city pays for its portion of treatment of wastewater and the cost of maintaining and upgrading the sewer plant and the pipeline.
The last time rates increased was in 2014, according to Public Works Director John Doughty. The rate increases being considered will only apply to the residents that live south of Frenchmans Creek.
“Our assets are our buried pipes, which are reaching about 70 to 80 years old. Most of the older pipes are clay pipes,” he said. “We are annually looking at repairs.”
City leaders say they did not increase rates earlier because, until a few years ago, there was little noticeable change in the costs from SAM. But the sewer authority budget has increased by 51 percent in recent years and the city’s portion of the costs have gone up by about 9 percent.
Previously, the city offered a minimum level of service charge, but in order to comply with Proposition 2018, if the rate increase is approved, the city will move to a flat rate of service for everyone.
Doughty anticipates the first year there will be about a 23 percent increase, followed by a 13 percent increase for the following four fiscal years.
“If nothing changes, and we sit with the rates as they are, basically you are looking at your sewer enterprise fund crashing and burning by
fiscal year 2022-23,” Doughty said. “The status quo will not work.”
City staff said a significant percentage first-year increase will get all users to a flat rate of service. The city estimates about 2,150 accounts will have an increase and more than 1,220 accounts will see a decrease as rates even out.
Doughty said by April notices for a rate increase will be sent to all customers and there will be a 45-day period for people to make written statements to the city protesting the changes.
At the June 2 Half Moon Bay City Council meeting there will be a public hearing and opportunity to adopt the rate increase. If a majority of property owners, or 50 percent plus one, submit written protests then rates cannot increase. If the increase is approved, it would become effective
July 1.
