UPDATED 11 a.m.: The landmark barn that had served as a farm stand for the Andreotti family burned in a spectacular fire on Friday night. The blaze on Kelly Avenue drew 35 firefighters. No one was injured.
Coastside Fire Protection District firefighters were on the scene four minutes after the first call at 8:13 Friday night. The barn at 329 Kelly Ave., not far from Francis State Beach, was fully involved when they arrived, according to a district press release. They called a second alarm two minutes later.
The response included eight engines, a ladder truck, four chief officers and volunteer firefighters. Several nearby structures were threatened; firefighters remained on the scene for hours to douse hotspots.
PG&E responded to down powerlines at the scene of the fire and Kelly Avenue was closed for several hours. The fire remains under investigation on Saturday.
The barn was a popular stop for many Coastsiders and visitors. Proprietor Terry Andreotti sold local produce out of the barn, and the family has been part of the local agricultural community for decades.
“The barn, it’s almost like losing a family member,” said Dawn Andreotti on Saturday morning. “It’s pretty devastating. “We are in mourning and in shock at the moment.”
The wooden barn was already erected when the Andreottis bought the property in 1926. The Andreotti family said it’s too soon to know what the next steps will be in terms of rebuilding the nearly 100-year-old structure. For those interested in supporting the barn and the family, Andreotti said more information will be posted on the newsletter from andreottifamilyfarms.com.
“We want the community to know that everybody here matters to us,” Andreotti said. “Our whole livelihood is built around being part of the community and sharing what we have with everyone here."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
A GoFundMe page to help rebuild has been setup. See link below.
"Rebuild Andreotti Family Farm destroyed by fire"
https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-andreotti-family-farm-destroyed-by-fire
Has to be a sad time for the Andreottis because they've long been emotionally and financially invested in the preservation of Half Moon Bay farming culture. I expect that the City will be as helpful in expediting permits as they were with the rebuilding of the Cunha building.
if its not insured, then perhaps the residents of the coastside can raise the money and do an old fashion barn raising..
Neil ours have started a GoFundMe campaign to show their solidarity: https://gofund.me/95aec75b
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.