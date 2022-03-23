The United Studios of Self Defense karate school in Strawflower Village has named Angelo Lanham its new sensei, or lead teacher. He replaces Kevin Schmad who taught at the dojo from 2013 until earlier this year.
Karate master Gary Flickinger described the transition as a great opportunity and a promotion for both Lanham and Schmad. Flickinger, who attended elementary school in Pacifica, has been teaching karate on the Peninsula for more than 25 years and trained both Sensei Angelo and Sensei Kevin. Flickinger earned the designation of master by attaining his fifth-degree black belt in Shaolin Kempo Karate.
The appearance of the Half Moon Bay dojo already reflects its new leadership. An electronic keyboard rests on a shelf in the corner replacing a rack of weights and dumbbells. Lanham explains that his wife teaches music and singing, and that they hope to offer alternatives to karate for families looking for different options.
Lanham also mounted a chessboard in the seating area. Flickinger is quick to point out the parallels between the board game and martial arts. “You think two moves ahead and pay attention to both offense and defense.”
Lanham, 40, took up karate when he was 9 years old. He trained for several years with an older man in his San Jose garage in what Lanham describes as “sort of a Mr. Miyagi situation.” It wasn’t the “Karate Kid” films that led him to take lessons, however. “I’ve been interested in martial arts as long as I can remember, but I only saw the movies a few years ago,” he said.
Lanham continued martial arts for more than a decade before moving on to other pursuits in his 20s, including studying journalism at San Jose State University. He recounts that his karate skills proved useful during his school years to help discourage a bully.
Lanham returned to karate almost 10 years ago when he attended an event organized by Master Flickinger to recruit new students in San Jose. The master rekindled Lanham’s passion and he joined the dojo in Palo Alto where Flickinger is chief instructor.
Joking that they had to clean up some bad habits Lanham learned in the garage, the two black belts described Lanham’s progress. He attended the USSD instructor’s academy and has taught with Flickinger in Palo Alto for the past three years. Lanham earned his black belt last June.
Despite his dedication to karate, Lanham says he never expected to become a sensei or have his own dojo. In the spirit of Eastern philosophy, though, he goes with the flow of where life takes him.
After his first few weeks teaching in Half Moon Bay, Lanham already appreciates the people and atmosphere on the coast. Students and parents have been kind in welcoming him, he said.
“My only complaint,” Lanham added, “is that they need an extra lane on Highway 92.” Commuting from San Jose is challenging, so he and his wife are exploring housing options in the Half Moon Bay area.
Students gave Schmad and his wife, Kate, who is expecting a baby next summer, a warm sendoff before they left. Sensei Kevin will become lead instructor at the USSD dojo in Temecula where the couple will be closer to family. Kate reports that their future son takes after his father and is already kicking a lot.
