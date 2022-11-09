Half Moon Bay High School announced last week that it would form a new program called “Community on Campus.” David Jones, a math teacher and student success adviser, sent a letter inviting members of the school community to join one of the Zoom sessions he will host to introduce the program.
Community on Campus aims to bring adults onto campus in informal roles as part of an effort to increase a culture of positivity, trust and engagement at the high school. Initially volunteers will roam the campus and connect with students between classes and during break periods. They will also help monitor students who seem to be wandering around campus without appropriate reasons for being out of class.
The school administration has increased efforts to ensure a positive culture that extends beyond the classroom in the aftermath of recent fights on campus. Last spring former Principal John Nazar sustained minor injuries while breaking up a fight in the central quad area where students congregate during break periods. Another brawl at the start of the current year wounded two teachers who separated the combatants.
On a daily basis the campus remains peaceful and pleasant despite the isolated incidents of violence involving a small number of students. Jones believes that having more adults visible on campus will alleviate any lingering anxiety and help students feel more secure and connected as they move about the school.
Jones said that the need for supervisors around campus has strained the staff but he emphasized that he is not merely seeking volunteers for “yard duty.” His hope is that community members who commit to spending a few hours at the school each week will become familiar faces who form connections with students and staff.
As volunteers become more familiar with students the Community on Campus program will move beyond preventing incidents and enforcing rules. Jones envisions diverse members of the community offering encouragement and striking up meaningful conversations with students they see on campus.
Over time, Jones believes, the adults can become mentors rather than supervisors.
Community members on campus can engage students as individuals and thus reduce the pressure and drudgery they sometimes experience in their school day.
Eventually Community on Campus will complement other programs on campus such as career days that offer students enhanced learning opportunities through activities such as field trips and internships.
Jones will host informational sessions from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 14 and 17 on Zoom. Members of the community who are interested in participating can contact him at jonesd@cabrillo.k12.ca.us or (650) 729-8702. Before becoming part of the campus community, volunteers will need to pass background checks, comply with vaccination rules and meet other requirements.
