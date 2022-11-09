Half Moon Bay High School announced last week that it would form a new program called “Community on Campus.” David Jones, a math teacher and student success adviser, sent a letter inviting members of the school community to join one of the Zoom sessions he will host to introduce the program.

Community on Campus aims to bring adults onto campus in informal roles as part of an effort to increase a culture of positivity, trust and engagement at the high school. Initially volunteers will roam the campus and connect with students between classes and during break periods. They will also help monitor students who seem to be wandering around campus without appropriate reasons for being out of class.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories