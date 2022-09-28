▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council
▸ Time and date:7 p.m., Sept. 20
▸ Members present: Debbie Ruddock, Deborah Penrose, Robert Brownstone, Joaquin Jimenez, Harvey Rarback.
▸ Staff present: Matthew Chidester, Jessica Blair, John Doughty, Catherine Engberg
▸ New Sheriff’s captain: Staff announced that Capt. Rebecca Albin has been named the new commanding officer for San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Half Moon Bay and Coastside Patrol Bureau. Former Sheriff’s Capt. Andrew Armando has retired. Albin said she’s been with the Sheriff’s Office for a little over 10 years, but she worked at the Millbrae Police Department for eight years before the Sheriff’s Office took over there. She began her new role several weeks ago.
▸ CARES program: The city officially amended its contract with El Centro de Libertad’s CARES program to allow the city to pay for the additional services through the end of the fiscal year. In January, the city and El Centro first launched an eight-month pilot, staffed five days a week for $150,000, which was shared between the city and San Mateo County. At that time, it did not anticipate future expansion. By September, the program grew to two teams working seven days a week, 80 hours per week, from Montara to Moonridge. There is only one day of overlap, as each team is on call for 10 hours a day, four days per week.
El Centro Executive Director Jeff Essex said the CARES team has expanded to two teams and responded to 97 calls from mid-March through August.
▸ Recreation Commission: With Pat Black stepping down from the Half Moon Bay Parks and Recreation Commission, the council unanimously appointed R.J. Jennings to fill the vacant spot.
—Peter Tokofsky
