A 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattled much of the Bay Area last week. Though no injuries or damage was reported on the Coastside, the event still had first responders and city staff on alert.

Coastside Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Brian Pottenger broke down how the fire district responds when it feels the ground shaking. First, each station surveys for damage to the property before checking in with other local stations. Ideally, within just a few minutes, each fire station around the county informs the regional emergency dispatcher, the San Mateo County Department of Public Safety Communications, of any damage. If communications finds a certain battalion has suffered more damage than others, it can facilitate aid. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

