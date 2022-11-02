A 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattled much of the Bay Area last week. Though no injuries or damage was reported on the Coastside, the event still had first responders and city staff on alert.
Coastside Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Brian Pottenger broke down how the fire district responds when it feels the ground shaking. First, each station surveys for damage to the property before checking in with other local stations. Ideally, within just a few minutes, each fire station around the county informs the regional emergency dispatcher, the San Mateo County Department of Public Safety Communications, of any damage. If communications finds a certain battalion has suffered more damage than others, it can facilitate aid.
Firefighters then open all the apparatus bays and move vehicles outside so they aren’t damaged or stuck from an aftershock. Depending on the size and severity of the earthquake, firefighters then drive around their districts to check for damage.
“We also monitor for any power outages, because for people that are on home oxygen, if their power goes out, we have to make sure there's oxygen available to them,” Pottenger said. He noted that residents should know the phone numbers of utility companies to make sure gas is shut off after a gas main break.
During an emergency, the fire district also expects to be fielding calls and
notifying nearby jurisdictions, including Half Moon Bay, where city staff is trained to work with emergency services during these kinds of events. By California law, all public employees within California are considered Disaster Service Workers who can be called upon in an emergency. Half Moon Bay staff operates and trains under the National Incident Management System.
As part of that program, staff and partners like the CFPD and San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office turn to their Emergency Operations Plan, an internal policy for responses to natural disasters and emergencies on the coast, Interim Deputy City Manager John Doughty said. Half Moon Bay staff trains and conducts simulations to ensure its Emergency Operations Center off Kelly Avenue is prepped for the worst.
Doughty noted that the city response is driven by the severity of the event, proximity to Half Moon Bay and other factors. The city’s role during emergencies is mostly communications, and it relies on the Sheriff’s Office, fire department and San Mateo County Department of Emergency Services to be first responders and to assist in determining the appropriate response including whether to activate the EOC.
