The city of Half Moon Bay unveiled its budget draft for the fiscal year 2021-2022 last week. While it remains stable for now, city officials acknowledged a gap in the General Fund as expenditures are forecasted to outpace revenues for the next several years.
If expenses continue at current levels, the city would either dip into savings accounts, boost revenues or cut expenses. The City Council will look at the final budget at its next meeting on Tuesday.
The city’s total estimated revenue for next fiscal year is $34.3 million, a 3 percent increase from last fiscal year. Its estimated expenditures are $41 million, a 5 percent increase from last year. On paper, that’s a deficit of $6.7 million, but city staff explained this is mostly due to two factors. One is that multiyear Enterprise and Special Revenue funds have projects that are funded in one year but expended in another. This includes $4.3 million from the Sewer Capital Fund and $1.1 million from Park Development projects. Another factor: interfund transfers, when money is shifted between funds, such as when Special Revenue funds go to the General Fund.
City Manager Bob Nisbet said the overall deficit isn’t abnormal, given that some of those expenses are funded through grants and capital projects.
“It’s not unusual for a specific year when you look at all funds that the outlay might be more,” Nisbet said.
The city is anticipating the General Fund to be in a $529,000 deficit, with $18.3 million in revenues and $18.8 million in operating and capital expenses. General Fund expenditures are up $2.7 million or 17 percent from last fiscal year.
The city plans to balance that budget by using $1.8 million in Unassigned Fund balances, which comes from a different pot than city reserves. Nisbet described the unassigned funds as essentially a balancing account, where the city deposits leftover revenue from previous years. The city’s policy states that its reserve funds must be 50 percent of the General Fund expenditures. But the city’s own models predict that if revenues and expenses remain the same, there will continue to be a deficit for the General Fund in the coming years, ranging between $52,000 to $414,000.
“Now that we’re coming out of the pandemic, our reserves are flush and are there for us,” Nisbet said. “But we’re doing fine and don’t need it right now.”
Of the General Fund budget, $14.8 million goes for public safety, public works, administration and other municipal essentials. Capital improvement projects will get $1.6 million, around 9 percent of the total. Public Safety is the city’s largest expense, $3.9 million, or 23 percent. The General Fund expenditures account for 45 percent of the city’s total expenses.
Because the city deferred its library loan payment last year, it must pay $1.1 million to the county next year. The $600,000 increase in salaries and benefits involve plans to rehire an accounting technician and recreation leader, both positions lost because of the pandemic. The city’s debt service is $1.4 million.
The city is projecting a 26 percent increase in General Fund revenues over last year, largely through property and sales taxes and the transient occupancy tax increases. The city’s largest source of revenue remains the TOT, which in July will be 15 percent of each hotel bill. Senior Accountant Kenneth Stiles told council members he was conservative but optimistic that his figures for TOT revenue are correct; they show the city expecting $6.2 million from TOT in the coming fiscal year, up $2.4 million from the last fiscal year.
Based on data from other coastal cities and hotel rates in fall 2020, the city is estimating hotel operations will do 75 percent of the business they did in the pre-pandemic year. In fall 2020, local hotels had about 69 percent of normal business during the last sixth months, according to city data.
“There’s a lot of optimism that tourism will be back,” Stiles told the council.
