A Half Moon Bay woman was charged with the death of a bicyclist killed near San Gregorio last month, according to reports. 

On July 19, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Samantha Hartwell, a 31-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, for driving into and killing Thomas Hampe. Hampe,  a 60-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, was struck at 4:20 p.m. on June 25 on Highway 1, just south of Stage Road. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

"The District Attorney’s office said nobody saw Hampe get hit nor reported it to authorities. It wasn’t until at least six hours later when his wife reported him missing that his body was found in the embankment away from the road. Paramedics pronounced Hampe dead at the scene. "

This is so sad. There are apps and devices for bicyclists that can detect a crash and notify loved ones.

https://www.flaresafety.com/

