A Half Moon Bay woman was charged with the death of a bicyclist killed near San Gregorio last month, according to reports.
On July 19, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Samantha Hartwell, a 31-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, for driving into and killing Thomas Hampe. Hampe, a 60-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, was struck at 4:20 p.m. on June 25 on Highway 1, just south of Stage Road.
Authorities said Hartwell was heading northbound when she lost control of her car and veered into the right shoulder bicycle lane at high speed. That is where she allegedly hit and killed Hampe, who was also headed north.
Her car continued to spin and hit another vehicle, injuring two other people, authorities say. Hartwell and the two others in that car were airlifted to the hospital.
Hartwell was initially charged with several offenses, including murder, drunken driving, reckless driving causing great bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to reports.
Hartwell had two prior drunken driving convictions and suffered major injuries and lacerations from the crash, including a stroke, broken femurs and a shattered pelvis, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
The District Attorney’s office said nobody saw Hampe get hit nor reported it to authorities. It wasn’t until at least six hours later when his wife reported him missing that his body was found in the embankment away from the road. Paramedics pronounced Hampe dead at the scene.
This is so sad. There are apps and devices for bicyclists that can detect a crash and notify loved ones.
https://www.flaresafety.com/
