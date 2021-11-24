The City Council and Planning Commission held a joint meeting for nearly five hours last week to discuss the state of housing in Half Moon Bay and examine how to provide more affordable units for residents buffeted by skyrocketing prices.
While the consensus shared by city council members, city planners and many in attendance was that low-income housing continues to be one of the largest issues within the city, there was also an acknowledgment that possible sites for low- or extremely-low income housing are constrained by resources, environmentally sensitive areas and lack of developer interest.
The meeting included discussion of an assessment of potential housing sites, difficulties in using them and policies that could incentivize developers. The City Council and Planning Commission took public comment for more than an hour from people with a broad range of backgrounds. Among those who spoke up were local housing experts concerned about overcrowding and young adults worried about their peers and former teachers who can’t afford to live in the area. Other people wanted more affordable units for farmworkers. Many members of the Latino community said multiple families were crowding into homes to make ends meet.
Councilmember Harvey Rarback urged the city to “do everything possible” to provide more housing for extremely low- and low-income residents. Mayor Robert Brownstone indicated the city should solicit input from agencies like MidPen and Mercy Housing who have built affordable housing on the Coastside.
During the meeting, the council targeted two city-owned sites, 555 Kelly Ave. and 880 Stone Pine Road, as the most likely to host new affordable units and directed staff to examine the feasibility of developing housing there. The city suggested the one-story building and 6,000-square-foot lot on Kelly Avenue could hold an estimated 10 units if it incorporated the adjacent parking lot. The three-bedroom, two-bath house on the lot has been vacant since the city bought it in 2017.
“It’s a great location close to services, close to the schools, public transit. It has a lot going for it,” Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock said. “Whether it's disabled housing or essential worker housing, I don’t know what it has to be, but I think it’s a perfect location.”
Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez stressed the urgency.
“We have to concentrate on what we have, on the immediate locations we can build,” he said. “I’d like to see a location in central Half Moon Bay next year where we can break ground. That’s how fast we have to move.”
The Stone Pine site could be more difficult. The city is planning to build a corporation yard at the 22-acre property it purchased in 2018 and estimated less than half the land is developable. There are also ongoing concerns about the feasibility of housing due to sensitive environmental habitats including a pond and easement near Pilarcitos Creek. The city would also need to amend its Land Use Plan to allow housing there.
Councilmember Deborah Penrose acknowledged the difficulties but recommended the city still consider Stone Pine because it owns the property and it’s in close proximity to downtown.
“If we can’t do something at Stone Pine and Kelly, I don’t know when we’re going to get anything done,” she said. “If we already own the land and can’t build something on it, that says there’s something wrong.”
The meeting also touched on Measure D, the city’s growth control ordinance that caps new development to 1.5 percent each year. Each December, the City Council determines how many allocations will be available the following year for units inside and outside the Measure D downtown zone. According to data from the city, Half Moon Bay’s population has grown 4 percent since 2000, and prior to the city’s ADU ordinance in 2018, the city had been using roughly half of the allocation each year. It’s only more recently that the city has been using all of its allocation, city Associate Planner Brittney Cozzolino said.
The city is in the midst of updating Measure D, including its ranking system for allocations, phasing for rentals, transferring unused allocations in the same year, and eliminating an application fee for affordable units. The city is also studying whether ADU approvals could be streamlined to receive partial allocations for units smaller than 750 square feet. Community Development Director Jill Ekas said this is based on data that shows ADUs consume fewer resources — like water — compared to single-family homes.
“I think ADUs as a fraction of a certificate would make sense if the data shows that,” Planning Commission Chair Steve Ruddock said.
The City Council had raised the question about whether to deed-restrict new units to make them more affordable. Another possible update includes “banking” allocations, meaning unused permits would go to the city and be given to developers seeking affordable units.
