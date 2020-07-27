Two young brothers are hoping to nudge the city of Half Moon Bay to join international efforts to promote equal rights and justice by painting “Black Lives Matter” in a prominent downtown parking area.
Junuh and Deaglan Eblovi, ages 12 and 13 respectively, made an impassioned plea for the symbolic installation during the July 21 City Council meeting. They suggested painting the now familiar phrase in the parking lot behind City Hall.
Junuh Eblovi said they got the idea after seeing a “Black Lives Matter” sign vandalized on the Coastal Trail near Roosevelt beach. They worked to restore that original sign and they wanted to do more.
Later, their father, David Eblovi, explained that the City Hall parking lot would be the perfect location for several reasons: Symbolically, it would be meaningful to see the words spread between Main Street and the historic jail building on Johnston Street, the closest business is in a building leased by his wife who would not object, and painting there avoided potential conflicts with other landowners.
The elder Eblovi said he would also like to see the City Council rename the drive something like “Black Lives Matter Way” as a permanent recognition of social justice efforts in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.
The City Council received the request without comment on July 21. Elected officials usually don’t engage in any substantive back and forth following requests made during the public comment portion of their council agenda. City Manager Bob Nisbet later said the matter will be formally presented to the City Council at its Aug. 18 meeting.
“I think we’re going to try to accommodate it,” Nisbet said on Friday. “We’re going to try and work with his kids to do it.”
Many communities have painted “Black Lives Matter” on murals or across public roadways in recent weeks. Large letters have been painted in prominent locations in Washington D.C., New York City, San Francisco and other American cities.
The city of Palo Alto commissioned a “Black Lives Matter” street mural, but the process hasn’t gone as smoothly in another peninsula city. Activists, working with the permission of Redwood City, painted the words on a downtown stretch of the county seat. But when an attorney asked to paint “MAGA 2020” next to “Black Lives Matter,” the city washed off the existing letters and the local city council effectively washed its hands of any such public displays.
Nisbet said he is aware of the Redwood City experience and that the Half Moon Bay city attorney is researching the alternatives.
“Is this temporary, permanent, six months or whatever? I’m thinking about that,” Nisbet said. “We’ll have that conversation with the council.”
BLM is a Marxist / communist organization, if the city goes forward with this street graffiti, then it would be only appropriate to allow street graffiti from opposing views & open Medio Bridge!
Really? That Marxis orgnazation. Please teach these young mindes about the real backing of BLM. If you want to spend a dime OPEN THE MEDIO BRIDGE!
Thank you , can’t believe your comment didn’t get deleted by the review,mine disappear often . Unfortunately most will take the time to research the backing of BLM and what it means. Years of indoctrination in public schools and local media .
Bless their hearts. These two youngsters are not old enough to appreciate all that the BLM organization endorses.
Time to stand up for values which unify instead of those which seek to promote victim hood and destroy.
"Time to stand up for values which unify..."
What values are those?
