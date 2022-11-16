Recently, the Half Moon Bay City Council received an update on a series of evolving climate- and energy-related policies, including its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, building electrification and solar power reach codes.
On the forthcoming climate plan, Veronika Vostinak, the city’s Public Works program manager, said a key effort for the first half of the year was collecting a 2019 inventory of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions. More than half (53 percent) of the city’s emissions come from transportation while building energy is responsible for 39 percent of emissions. The city is now working on identifying feasible methane emission targets in 2030 and 2045 to meet state goals. A public draft of the action plan is expected to be released in December.
The city is later planning to tackle the adaptation portion of its plan, a longer-term vision looking at how climate change will impact local wildfires, sea level rise and drought. Staff has also been working with the San Mateo County Resource Conservation District to identify potential carbon sequestration sites on the coast’s agricultural and public lands.
Also discussed was Half Moon Bay’s controversial Building Electrification Ordinance, which became effective on March 17.
After the council removed provisions to electrify existing buildings when replacing gas appliances, the ordinance now requires all new building construction to be electric-only. Gas lines in the city will be capped or decommissioned in existing buildings by 2045. Since March, the city has issued seven building permits to mixed-fuel accessory dwelling units on the condition they prewire for all-electric use. The city has issued two permits for all-electric home and accessory dwelling units.
The City Council required an annual review of the ordinance, but Vostinak said staff presented early due to new incentives, namely, Peninsula Clean Energy’s interest-free loans up to $10,000 to help customers switch from gas to electric appliances. The state has also budgeted $50 million this fiscal year to expand TECH Clean California incentives to subsidize electric appliance replacements.
On the national scale, the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August includes more than $369 billion for energy infrastructure and climate change-related projects, including funding meant to help homes and businesses transition to all-electric. About $4.5 billion is expected to be used for direct rebates for low- and moderate-income households to install more expensive electric systems such as heat pumps, water heaters, stoves and dryers.
“This bill has way more funding available for incentives than we’ve seen previously,” Vostinak said. “We’re expecting that California will be able to take advantage of a lot of these programs because we’ve set ourselves up to be ready.”
Though the city’s electric vehicle reach codes were adopted in 2021, as an amendment to the building code it needed approval from the California Energy Commission. That was received in July. The ordinance means that new residential buildings must prewire for energy storage and have increased electric vehicle charging capacity. New non-residential buildings have to install solar panels in their “solar zone,” about 15 percent of their roof area. Hotels or motels have to cover 5 percent of their roof with solar panels.
California’s building code updates every three years. Cities must use the state code as a baseline before adding more amendments. The city’s electric vehicle and solar code was based on the 2019 state code. Vostinak said the 2022 state code, which goes into effect in February 2023, will essentially be as stringent as the city’s current policy. PCE will make recommendations to the city’s electric vehicle charging requirements when the City Council examines the building code in December.
