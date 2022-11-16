Recently, the Half Moon Bay City Council received an update on a series of evolving climate- and energy-related policies, including its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, building electrification and solar power reach codes. 

On the forthcoming climate plan, Veronika Vostinak, the city’s Public Works program manager, said a key effort for the first half of the year was collecting a 2019 inventory of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions. More than half (53 percent) of the city’s emissions come from transportation while building energy is responsible for 39 percent of emissions. The city is now working on identifying feasible methane emission targets in 2030 and 2045 to meet state goals. A public draft of the action plan is expected to be released in December.

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories