Other local governments may be slowly transitioning to in-person meetings in the months since pandemic restrictions eased, but the Half Moon Bay City Council said it’s not in a position to resume live meetings with the public any time soon.
City staff announced that City Hall will open again for the first time in more than two years on May 16. That prompted questions among the council and staff last week as to when council members should reconvene their semimonthly meetings in person. The discussion came weeks after the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors announced that it would resume in-person meetings with limited capacity and a remote option starting May 3, though some supervisors can still participate remotely.
But at last week’s City Council meeting, Half Moon Bay council members urged caution in part because cases are still spreading among asymptomatic people. The consensus among council members was that when they do reconvene again, there should be some sort of remote participation available. There are unresolved questions, such as whether council members have the option to participate remotely, as their constituents do, and if attendees would have to be vaccinated.
“Right now, we’re going through surges,” Councilmember Robert Brownstone said. “It’s still a very contagious virus.”
The council seemed to agree that virtual meetings have boosted participation, and members say they don’t want to put anyone at risk when they return to live meetings. Councilmember Deborah Penrose suggested that council members should participate in person but encouraged staff to allow attendees the option of tuning in remotely.
“As a physician, I’m aware of the ongoing studies that are showing a huge surge in California. And San Mateo County is expected to have an even greater surge,” Penrose said. “I’m not interested in exposing the public or myself to anything that is unnecessary.”
Mayor Debbie Ruddock said she reads the latest scientific news about the pandemic and wasn’t convinced by federal mask mandates easing around the county. She also expressed concern over potential exposure to long COVID, when people experience severe recurring or ongoing symptoms from the disease.
“I’m following the science. I’m looking at the facts,” she said. “I’m not persuaded that we’re in a good place.”
