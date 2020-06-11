California State Parks is reopening 28 campsites across the state, including the one at Francis State Beach in Half Moon Bay. The campsite has been closed since March, when statewide sheltering orders took effect. The local campsite reopens on Friday.
State Parks notes that it will not be business as usual at all of its facilities. On its website the state agency says it is working to help visitors maintain social distance and to abide by local public health guidance.
People with existing reservations will likely have to make new reservations. Since some units will not fully open, there may be more existing reservations than currently open slots.
For questions about reservations, call ReserveCalifornia's customer service line at (800) 444-7275. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. New reservations can be made at ReserveCalifornia.com.
Visitors are being told to pack appropriately given the ongoing public health crisis. That includes bringing their own soap and sanitizer. State Parks staff will clean and sanitize restrooms and other shared areas of the campgrounds.
The campground has been a point of contention between local and state authorities in the midst of a pandemic. Half Moon Bay city officials wanted to make the campsite available to the local homeless population during the shutdown so that members of the community would be off the streets and have access to restrooms.
However, state officials nixed that idea, saying they didn’t have staff to monitor the sites. There has been no other alternative for the local homeless population.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It's about time. Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.