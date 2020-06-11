  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
Half Moon Bay State Beach
California State Parks is reopening its campsite at Half Moon Bay State Beach beginning Friday. Photo courtesy Coastside State Parks Association

California State Parks is reopening 28 campsites across the state, including the one at Francis State Beach in Half Moon Bay. The campsite has been closed since March, when statewide sheltering orders took effect. The local campsite reopens on Friday.

State Parks notes that it will not be business as usual at all of its facilities. On its website the state agency says it is working to help visitors maintain social distance and to abide by local public health guidance.

People with existing reservations will likely have to make new reservations. Since some units will not fully open, there may be more existing reservations than currently open slots.

For questions about reservations, call ReserveCalifornia's customer service line at (800) 444-7275. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. New reservations can be made at ReserveCalifornia.com.

Visitors are being told to pack appropriately given the ongoing public health crisis. That includes bringing their own soap and sanitizer. State Parks staff will clean and sanitize restrooms and other shared areas of the campgrounds.

The campground has been a point of contention between local and state authorities in the midst of a pandemic. Half Moon Bay city officials wanted to make the campsite available to the local homeless population during the shutdown so that members of the community would be off the streets and have access to restrooms.

However, state officials nixed that idea, saying they didn’t have staff to monitor the sites. There has been no other alternative for the local homeless population.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments