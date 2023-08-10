Airplane at HMB Airport

A plane sits idle on at the Half Moon Bay Airport in Half Moon Bay. Review file photo

 By Adam Pardee

The Half Moon Bay Airport will close to all air traffic beginning next week for repaving and other improvements, according to a release from San Mateo County, which owns and manages the airport.

The airport will be closed from Monday, Aug. 14 through Friday, Aug. 18 so workers can fill cracks, apply a slurry seal and paint new pavement markings on the runway.

