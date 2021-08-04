The Half Moon Bay History Association has been served with a civil complaint by Weldon Exhibits LLC, which had been contracted to design and build the new history museum exhibits in the Johnston barn. The design firm is asking for $150,000 in damages.
The complaint was filed in San Mateo County Superior Court on July 2 and cites failure to make a complete early payment as outlined in the contract between the two entities. Weldon Exhibits claims the history organization paid $10,000, leaving $70,000 overdue after written demand to complete the payment. The complaint also states that the history association declared its intentions to terminate the contract with Weldon Exhibits.
The contract in dispute calls for Weldon Exhibits to complete the design work for the new museum in exchange for $400,000. It requires periodic payments upon receipt of written confirmation from Weldon Exhibits that the work for each milestone of the payment schedule has been completed. The history association is required by the contract provided to the court to pay within 15 days of the invoice date or incur a charge of 12 percent a year on any unpaid balance.
As a result, according to the complaint, the association's failure to make the latest progress payment has increased the amount due on the contract by $20,000. In addition, Weldon alleges that the intention of terminating the agreement entitles Weldon to damages equal to its expected interests in the contract, a total of $150,000.
Attorneys for the parties to the suit were not available to comment. History association Chair Juliette Applewhite declined to address the ongoing litigation.
The Half Moon Bay City Council signed off on a 25-year lease agreement on Dec. 17, 2019, to allow the history association to develop the 1,600-square-foot building behind the jail on Johnston Street. Plans call for a new museum at the site that would incorporate the jail and barn sites.
Construction on the larger museum began on July 8 and is due to be completed by January 2022.
Currently, the association operates a museum in the 400-square-foot former jail. The museum was formerly operated by the Spanishtown Historical Society, but until the history association took it over in 2018 it was rarely open to the public.
Since the history association assumed responsibility for the museum its popularity and engagement with the community has blossomed. Visitors can view displays showing the history of the Ohlone people, the Coastside during prohibition and World War II as well as historical artifacts.
The museum is open to the public on weekends from 12 to 2 p.m. and, as part of “Make It Main Street,” it will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month. Volunteer docents engage with visitors and are available for questions. The history association has also teamed up with local schools to teach kids about the history of the Coastside.
