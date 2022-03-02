Djerassi, the artist-in-residence program in the Santa Cruz Mountains, is offering public hikes on the property. It’s a chance to see the impressive property along Bear Gulch Road in Woodside and some of the art it inspired.
Groups of 20 will be guided by hike program director Danny Goldberg and volunteer docents. The 3.5-mile hikes, with moderate elevation change, last about three hours.
Public hikes begin at 10 a.m. and run Sundays from March 13 through Nov. 27 Twelve hikes are free; others cost $40 to join.
The Djerassi program invites selected artists for a retreat, giving them the space and time to create. Its founder was the late Stanford chemist, Carl Djerassi, known as “the father of the pill” for his work to create the first birth control pill.
For details on all the available hikes, visit Djerassi.org and see “Events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.