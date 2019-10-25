Updated 9:15 a.m.: Firefighters worked to tame a fire near Gazos Creek Road Thursday night that ballooned to 95 acres. Early Friday morning, CalFire said the blaze was 55 percent contained.
For a time, Highway 1 was closed between Gazos Creek Road and Pigeon Point Road, but it re-opened overnight.
Meanwhile, PG&E is expecting to shut off power to hundreds of thousands of Bay Area customers this weekend. Coastsiders began receiving notice of the possible shutdown on Thursday. The power company says the shutdowns are necessary to mitigate fire danger and could come as early as Saturday night.
Strong offshore winds are forecast and hot, dry weather is expected to worsen through the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.