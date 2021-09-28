A vehicle fire on Highway 92 on Tuesday required emergency response and closed the road for more than an hour, authorities said.
Fire crews were called just before 10 a.m. when a westbound commercial pickup truck’s engine caught fire, Cal Fire Spokeswoman Cecile Juliette said. The truck was reportedly hauling a trailer with a tractor loaded onto it and pulled over about a half-mile east of Skyline Boulevard. There were no injuries reported and the driver got out of the vehicle by himself.
Engines from the Coastside Fire Protection District, San Mateo County Fire Department and Kings Mountain Fire Department were called to extinguish flames on the vehicle and keep them from spreading far into nearby vegetation.
The fire scorched part of the hillside next to the car. Juliette said fire crews initially were called in “full wildland response” because they were concerned about fires spreading through the undergrowth. Because the levels of fire response vary according to current fire danger and Tuesday was categorized as a “low dispatch day,” that would have meant an additional three state engines and a battalion chief, Juliette said.
The crews canceled the dispatch after they determined the fire was no longer at risk of spreading. Authorities had one-way traffic control for more than an hour. CalTrans tweeted all lanes were reopened by 11:49 a.m.
