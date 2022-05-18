Updated: 10:49 a.m.: A traffic accident Tuesday afternoon on Highway 92 caused authorities to close the road in both directions overnight. Traffic control continued into Wednesday morning.
The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday near Spanishtown. According to reports, the car hit a powerline operated by AT&T and caused the pole to land across the highway. The driver was trapped in the car and needed to be rescued by firefighters before being transported to Stanford Hospital for “serious injuries,” San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Javier Acosta said.
An AT&T spokesperson said the company said crews working overnight to replace the downed pole.
This is not the first time accidents on this particular stretch of highway have caused fatalities and blocked access to and from Half Moon Bay. In 2015, an alleged drunken driver headed eastbound careered off the road in that spot and had to be taken to the hospital.
(1) comment
Will we never learn? Telling folks to expect a 60-90 min closure, and sending no updates until 5 hours later is not particularly useful. When you see lines down, you know the road ain’t gonna open in an hour. Given the time of the first County alert, much of the traffic mess could have been avoided by providing an additional interim update. Folks heading home are likely OK with a 30-60 min delay, but with better info, they can definitely use an alternate route and avoid the mess and stress.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.