PG&E is planning on shutting off power to nearly a half-million customers in 38 counties beginning Sunday as the strongest winds of the year bear down on Northern California. The shutoffs are expected to affect large swaths of the Coastside.
The nation's largest power company calls these preemptive shutdowns Public Safety Power Shutoffs. They are an attempt to limit wildfire danger associated with dry or hot conditions. The shutoffs come in the wake of deadly fires that have been sparked by failures of the company's equipment in the past.
As of Saturday morning, the company was expecting to shut power to 4,458 customers in San Mateo County, most of them on the Coastside and in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Check the company's website to see whether your address is on the list of expected shutdowns.
The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings, indicating significant wildfire danger through Tuesday morning across parts of the Bay Area. Forecasters are calling for wind gust from 35 mph in low lying areas to as high as 70 mph in the mountains. In San Mateo County, the Red Flag Warning extends from 8 p.m. on Sunday through 11 a.m. on Monday.
PG&E is setting up resource centers at the La Honda Fire Brigade and Pescadero High School beginning Sunday morning. While not listed on the PG&E website on Saturday morning, Coastside CERT organizers indicated there would be a resource center at the Half Moon Bay Library as well. The centers will have generators, WiFi and snacks. Social distancing protocols are in place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.