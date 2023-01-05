High tide and extraordinary surf are combining to play havoc across the northern and central coasts of California today. This morning, waves have been crashing onto Highway 1 at Surfer's Beach in Half Moon Bay and they are topping the seawall along Beach Boulevard in Pacifica.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay away from beaches — which also may have been contaminated with sewage overflows — and to limit driving along Coastside roads.
High tide occurred at 8:38 this morning and should be diminishing this afternoon. A High Surf Warning is in effect until 3 a.m. on Friday. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. today.
While conditions have been improving over the last several hours, there is still a chance of rain in the forecast today, tonight and Friday.
