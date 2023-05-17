Students at Half Moon Bay High School will be offering two evenings of music later this month, and band director Walter Anderson couldn’t be more pleased.
“Music is for the audience, and it was really difficult during the pandemic to not have an audience,” said Anderson. “During the 2020-2021 school year when we were completely remote, I was struggling with finding options that would allow students to participate in a musical way that was collaborative, but that didn’t infringe upon their ability to remain at home and to remain safe.”
On May 24 and May 25, performances will be given by the chorale, the concert band, which consists of ninth-graders, and the marching band, a group of sophomores, juniors and seniors. The jazz band will also participate, playing their original arrangements of jazz standards like “Birdland,” “Crunchy Frog” and “The Girl From Ipanema.”
The final program is still under construction, but Anderson revealed the group will be trying out a new format this year. At the concert on May 24, the group will emulate a club atmosphere by setting up tables, serving mocktails and dimming the lights a little bit.
“I’m going to discreetly encourage people to have conversations during the concert so that we get this kind of relaxed atmosphere,” said Anderson.
Post-pandemic enrollments in music classes at Half Moon Bay High School still aren’t what they used to be, said Anderson, but the numbers are steadily rising.
“I have a wonderful group of students now who are extraordinarily talented and they’re killing it,” said Anderson.
He added that there may or may not be a surprise on the second evening that may or may not involve music from the movie “How To Train Your Dragon.”
“It’s still kind of up in the air, but that concert will close with a combining of the concert band and the marching band,” said Anderson. “The freshmen will be joining the older students, and it will kind of be the first time that we will catch a glimpse of what the band will look and sound like next year.”
