Last week, Pescadero High School senior Cristina Navarrete found out her SAT test scheduled for this month had been canceled. It wasn’t a surprise. Tests had been canceled or postponed for students across the state. And it almost didn’t matter, since every University of California school and many others across the nation are no longer requiring the test.
“There is not really much to do,” Navarrete said. “I wanted to take it so I could show something more than my transcript.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed almost every aspect of school, and high school seniors navigating the transition to post-secondary life are no exception. Each one is doing what it takes to forge a unique path through uncharted territory.
For some students, that means taking a deeper look at alternatives like a gap year or considering schools that are closer to home or more affordable.
But Navarrete has known since her freshman year that she wants to work with kids, whether as a nurse or in education, and not even a pandemic can derail those plans. She and many of her peers are simply adjusting, making do with changing conditions and uncertainty about the future.
“I think overall, (the pandemic) has made me spend an extra few minutes wondering what I might do next year,” said Pescadero High School senior Jay Small, who is hoping to study electrical engineering in Florida near his extended family next year. “Nothing has been locked away from my choice.”
The process to get there has changed, however. Independent college counselor Liz Murphy said some of her students have registered for the SAT or ACT up to five times — just to find the test canceled again and again.
“They study and then it's like the rug is yanked out from under them,” Murphy said. “Most students have just given up on testing at this point.”
With test scores effectively taken off the table, students are now focused on showing college admissions officers their skills and interests in other ways, like through essays and extracurricular activities, said Pescadero High School counselor Margaret Sedillo.
Sedillo and Half Moon Bay High School counselor Brittany Jolivette said they are encouraging students to be honest in their applications about what has changed because of the pandemic and how they’ve been personally affected — if their school sport was canceled, their spring play, or if they’re now caring for a family member at home.
“I’m spending as much time as I can on my application essays, reviewing them and making sure I really get my voice heard through them,” Small said.
The traditional college tour isn’t available either. Jolivette said an in-person visit, where students can interact with the college community and feel out the climate of a school, can be a huge factor in where students ultimately decide to enroll.
But there is an upside to all these changes: Moving resources online has made them more accessible, and many colleges were beginning to phase out testing before the pandemic because of equity concerns.
“In some ways, it's made the whole college process a little more accessible and fair,” Murphy said. “Ultimately, it's forcing colleges to reevaluate how things like testing are influencing their decision-making and to make the process more equitable.”
Remote learning is having an effect on students’ plans, too. For those who enjoy it, like senior Edith Sanchez, the pandemic has created an opportunity to take classes in a new way, one that’s a better fit for her learning style. As she studies to become a nurse, Sanchez said she hopes to continue learning remotely in college.
But others, like Navarrete and senior Yahir Gomez, find that remote learning makes school and impending decisions about what to do next even harder.
“It’s a big decision, so I have a lot of things to think about,” Gomez said.
Pescadero High School Principal Phil Hophan said he’s worried about more than just the process changes. With students learning from home and not socializing as much either, it’s not as easy to discuss, process and make their decisions with the support of their friends.
“In order to transition, the senior year is really important,” Hophan said. “It gives them that slow approach to college — what that means to move away or pay for it. That is usually done within the context of a senior year. And that’s all just been ripped away.”
