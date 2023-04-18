Higgins Canyon residents pleaded with San Mateo County officials to hold a meeting at the site of the weekslong Higgins Canyon Road closure so they could see for themselves the inconvenience and serious safety concerns at the site. Instead, the Department of Public Works hosted a virtual meeting last week about the status of repairs. The message that resulted wasn’t what residents hoped to hear, as they might not see the road open again until well into the fall.
The county has identified three areas on Higgins Canyon Road that were damaged during a historic run of storms in January — one near the 1780 address, another near 2180 and another by 2665, and all have similar reopening timelines. The road is closed near the 2180 site, about midway between the other locations.
To open the road safely, the sites need a variety of erosion control, retaining walls, drainage improvements and rock slope protection, said Krzysztof Lisaj, Public Works’ deputy director of Engineering and resource protection. That kind of work and permitting takes time, especially at one particular site that is still unstable. Because there is an active slide, county staff says they won’t consider a temporary crossing. They say they will reevaluate later and might open a bike path after May 13.
“The director (of Public Works Ann Stillman) and I drove the area last Friday by taking the detour,” Lisaj said. “We definitely understand the difficulty and frustration of using that as a detour.”
The county plans to get FEMA funding to fully design all the repairs by the end of spring before going out to bid in the summer. Even if things move as scheduled, construction likely wouldn’t be finished well into the fall or December.
The county is still grappling with the fallout from damaged roads across the Peninsula. As of early April, the county has identified more than 15 locations that need a future repair project, including Stage Road, Laguna Drive and Old La Honda Road in the unincorporated South Coast. Rains in February and March further delayed repairs. Some of Higgins Canyon Road areas have had costly breaks even before January’s deluge. The curve near 1780 failed two years ago, and the county had to use an emergency permit to repair it in November 2021.
In the 2665 section of Higgins Canyon Road, approximately 200 feet of roadway has fallen apart. Meanwhile, county staff says concrete in the 2180 section is still unstable and sliding downhill, and there’s more debris that could fall from the uphill slope due to saturated soils. Some land underneath a barn above the road has dropped nearly 5 feet. It’s likely the county will have to address that uphill damage before fixing the broken road.
Since Jan. 9, residents on the south side of this road closure have had to drive south to Purisima Creek Road in order to go north toward Half Moon Bay. The slide plane is about 20 feet below the road and will be a challenge to fix, according to consultants with Cal Engineering and Geology.
More than 30 people attended last week’s meeting. Charles Shafae, president of Higgins Canyon Homeowners Association, lamented the county’s progress on repairs and said Public Works should have worked on Higgins Canyon Road prior to the storms, particularly addressing water flow in culverts, to prevent landslides like this.
“The maintenance on the county’s part has been lacking for years,” Shafae said.
Higgins Canyon resident Gail Evenari said she would, regretfully, consider moving if the county worked until December to open the road. She asked the county to consider keeping a reserve ambulance on the southern side of the barrier to cut down on emergency response time. Lisaj said the county would talk with emergency response agencies to see if there was a possible solution.
“I’m really concerned because there are quite a few seniors that live on this road, including me,” Evenari said. “I can live with the timeframe, but I can’t live with this fear of facing an emergency and not being able to get the care we need.”
Coastside Fire Protection District Battalion Chief David Hibdon told Higgins Canyon residents the fire department would do its best to respond to calls.
“We will make access by any means necessary to get to you,” he said. “It will be a delayed response.”
