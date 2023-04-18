Higgins Canyon residents pleaded with San Mateo County officials to hold a meeting at the site of the weekslong Higgins Canyon Road closure so they could see for themselves the inconvenience and serious safety concerns at the site. Instead, the Department of Public Works hosted a virtual meeting last week about the status of repairs. The message that resulted wasn’t what residents hoped to hear, as they might not see the road open again until well into the fall.

The county has identified three areas on Higgins Canyon Road that were damaged during a historic run of storms in January — one near the 1780 address, another near 2180 and another by 2665, and all have similar reopening timelines. The road is closed near the 2180 site, about midway between the other locations.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

